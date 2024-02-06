Raiders Officially Hire Luke Getsy As Offensive Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they officially hired former Bears OC Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator.

Luke Getsy has been named Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raidershttps://t.co/B3huu8hEzk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 6, 2024

The Raiders were expected to hire Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense but contract talks reportedly broke down between Las Vegas and he wound with the Commanders.

UCLA HC Chip Kelly was reportedly in the mix for the job as well.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

He most recently interviewed for the Saints and Patriots offensive coordinator jobs.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.