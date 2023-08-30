Raiders Officially Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 13 players to their practice squad following roster cuts.

The full list includes:

Rochell, 28, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals for the next two years.

Los Angeles declined to tender Rochell during the 2020 offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million. He joined the Browns later before finishing out the season with the Raiders.

Las Vegas brought him back last month only to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Rochell appeared in seven games for the Browns and Raiders, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.