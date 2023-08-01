Raiders Open To Restarting Talks With Josh Jacobs

Josina Anderson reports that the Raiders are open to restarting talks with franchise RB Josh Jacobs in the hope of getting him to rejoin the team.

Jacobs left Las Vegas and reports have said that he has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon.

Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tender, so the possibility exists that the Raiders could opt to pull the tender at some point. Beyond that, Jacobs is subject to mandatory fines of $50,000 per day that he misses.

The Raiders and Jacobs were unable to reach an extension before the deadline last month but the Giants may have provided the two parties a blueprint for a deal after they gave Saquon Barkley some additional incentives in his deal.

Jacobs is in line to make $10.09 million fully guaranteed under the franchise tag.

Jacobs, 25, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season this offseason.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.