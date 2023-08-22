Raiders Placed LB Darien Butler On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed LB Darien Butler on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Butler, 23, is a native of Los Angeles, California and went undrafted out of Arizona State in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Raiders.

He wound up making the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in fifteen games for the Raiders.

In 2022, Butler appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and made 11 tackles.

We will have more news on Butler as it becomes available.