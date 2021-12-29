Raiders Placing TE Darren Waller On COVID-19 List, Activating Three

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia announced Wednesday that they’re placing TE Darren Waller on the COVID-19 list and activating DB Roderic Teamer, OL Jermaine Eluemunor and DB Brandon Facyson.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

In 2021, Waller has appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and caught 53 passes for 643 yards receiving and two touchdowns.