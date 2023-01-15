Raiders Plan To Aggressively Pursue Tom Brady

According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr.

The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Jones adds the Raiders believe Brady can be a “program changer” for them similar to how he was for the Buccaneers. The familiarity with HC Josh McDaniels, who spent more than a decade with Brady in New England, doesn’t hurt either.

Going into the offseason, Plan A for the Raiders appears to be finding a trade partner for Carr, signing Brady and re-signing QB Jarrett Stidham as a developmental backup.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,332 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.

