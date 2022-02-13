Raiders Prepared To Commit To Derek Carr With Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders plan to move forward with Derek Carr as the starting quarterback and will begin talks on an extension.

Rapoport previously described the situation between Carr and the team as a mutual decision hinging on the next head coaching hire.

It turns out new HC Josh McDaniels was Carr’s preferred coach out of those available, while both McDaniels and new GM Dave Ziegler are quite high on Carr.

Rapoport adds Carr has earned a near-top of market extension based on his recent play, with perhaps a shorter-term deal making sense.

This also presumably takes Carr off the potential offseason quarterback carousel, unless talks break down.

Carr, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Carr appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Carr as the news is available.