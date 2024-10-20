Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Believed To Have Broken Thumb

Ian Rapoport reports that Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is believed to have suffered a broken thumb against the Rams on Sunday.

He was replaced by veteran QB Gardner Minshew after heading to the locker room in frustration, having just earned the starting job.

Rapoport adds that O’Connell will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury on Monday.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 403 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

