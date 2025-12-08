Raiders QB Geno Smith Avoided Serious Shoulder Injury, Could Be Available In Week 15

Per ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, early tests showed Raiders QB Geno Smith avoided serious damage to his shoulder.

Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll said he will “lean toward” starting Smith in Week 15 if healthy. Smith exited their loss to the Broncos at the end of the third quarter in Week 14 and didn’t return.

Smith also sustained a cut on his right hand, but he ended up returning to the game before hurting his shoulder.

“I’m going to do what I think is the right thing to do, and if Geno can play, that’s my thought,” Carroll said. ” … I’m rooting for Geno to get back out there and see how he does. But we’re not going to play him if he’s not right, so Kenny will be ready to go.”

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.