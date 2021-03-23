Raiders QB Marcus Mariota Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has agreed to a pay cut to remain in Las Vegas in 2021.

Rapoport says Mariota’s deal is now for one year and $3.5 million, with the chance to earn as much as $8 million if he hits certain incentives.

He was previously owed $10.725 million in 2021, so this represents some sizable savings for the Raiders.

Las Vegas tried to trade Mariota unsuccessfully earlier this offseason. Washington and the Patriots were two of the teams that were linked as having interest in Mariota. However, both have signed other options at this point.

The hope for Mariota’s side is that he can boost his stock again as a backup in 2021 and have a crack at another starting job in 2022.

Mariota, 27, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2020, Mariota appeared in one game for the Raiders and completed 17 of 28 passing attempts (60.7 percent) for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.