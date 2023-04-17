Raiders RB Josh Jacobs & Jaguars TE Evan Engram Still Haven’t Signed Tag, Not At Offseason Workouts

According to Tom Pelissero, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Jaguars TE Evan Engram have still not signed their franchise tags and as a result are not with their respective teams for the start of offseason workouts.

These workouts are voluntary right now and mostly consist of strength and conditioning workouts. Jacobs and Engram would need a specific agreement to attend without being under contract anyway.

However, the fact that neither player has signed their tag yet indicates some dissatisfaction with the state of long-term extension talks. As long as they don’t sign their tag, they are not technically under contract and can’t be fined for staying away when workouts eventually shift from voluntary to mandatory.

The Raiders and Jaguars have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term extension, otherwise Jacobs and Engram would play out the season on the tag.

Jacobs, 24, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options last year, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The tag is worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag will be $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).