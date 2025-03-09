Raiders Re-Signing DT Adam Butler

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are re-signing DT Adam Butler to a three-year contract.

According to Rapoport, Butler’s new three-year deal is worth $16.5 million and includes $11 million guaranteed.

Butler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

From there, Butler signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in 2021. The team opted to release him and he signed a futures deal with the Raiders at the start of 2023.

The Raiders brought Butler back last year on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Butler appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 16 starts for them while recording 65 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.