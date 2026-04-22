Texans Looking To Trade Up?

According to Lance Zierlein, the Houston Texans have been quietly looking to trade up in the first round of Thursday’s draft.

Zierlein adds that Auburn DE Keldric Faulk could be a target for Houston if they do trade up.

The Texans extended both DE Will Anderson, Jr. and DE Danielle Hunter to massive extensions this off-season. However, the team lacks defensive end depth and Hunter will turn 32 next season.

Faulk could be a long-term running mate on the perimeter for Anderson and could slowly work his way into a three-headed rotation.

He can also move inside on passing downs, something Houston doesn’t have a lot of on the interior of their defense at the moment.

Faulk, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn and remained there for three years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025 and SEC All-Freshman in 2023.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic has Faulk as the fourth-best edge rusher in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

During his three-year college career, Faulk appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

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