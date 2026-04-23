Ravens Officially Pick Up WR Zay Flowers’ Fifth-Year Option

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are picking up WR Zay Flowers‘ fifth-year option for 2027.

Zrebiec adds the option will cost Baltimore $28 million for 2027 and says he’s “sure both sides would like to hammer out a contract extension in the coming months.”

Flowers, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Flowers as the news is available.