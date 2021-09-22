Raiders Release LB Marquel Lee, Sign OT Jackson Barton

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are cutting LB Marquel Lee on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced that they also signed OT Jackson Barton in a corresponding move.

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason but was cut loose last month. He re-signed with the Raiders earlier this month.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.