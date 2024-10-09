Raiders Remain Reluctant To Eat Salary To Facilitate Davante Adams Trade

According to The Athletic, the Raiders have continued to be reluctant to eat any of WR Davante Adams‘ remaining salary to facilitate a trade.

The report adds the Raiders remain adamant that they need a second-round pick to trade Adams, and while they would prefer to wrap this up sooner rather than later, they’re willing to wait to see if a team will meet their asking price.

Adams is due about $12.5 million for the remainder of this season and that number goes down by a little less than a million each week he’s not traded, though the deadline for a deal is after Week 9. Only a few teams have enough cap space to take on that deal without reworking another contract to create space.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reports the Jets, Saints, Steelers and Bills are currently still in the mix for Adams. He adds the Chiefs, Cowboys, Commanders and Ravens are out.

ESPN reports the Saints and Jets continued to be viewed as the favorites to eventually land Adams, as he reportedly would be excited to play for either team, and the Steelers are also in the mix.

However, the report adds Adams’ hamstring injury remains a factor and it’s believed if Adams were to be traded this week, he wouldn’t be healthy enough to play.

That combined with the Raiders’ negotiating stances could mean we see this situation drag out for at least another week.

It’s also worth noting the Jets just fired their head coach and the Saints lost starting QB Derek Carr for multiple weeks. While both teams remain in pursuit of Adams, those situations could impact Adams’ interest in where he lands.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.