Raiders Request Interview With Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy.

This has been expected for some time now, as Las Vegas appears to think highly of Bowles, as do several other teams.

Schefter adds the interview will be on Thursday in person in Las Vegas.

Here’s where the Raiders’ coaching search currently stands:

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Raiders DC Gus Bradley

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.