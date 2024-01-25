Raiders Request Interview With Buccaneers QBs Coach Thad Lewis

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Raiders have requested an interview with Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis.

However, Stroud is unclear of what position the Raiders are considering him for, but the jobs that would make the most sense are either offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.

The Raiders are working to fill out their coaching staff under Antonio Pierce.

Lewis, 36, played eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.

Lewis took his first coaching job in 2018 as an offensive analyst at UCLA. From there he joined the Buccaneers as an assistant WRs coach in 2021. Tampa Bay promoted him to QBs coach last year.