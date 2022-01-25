Raiders Request Interview With Bucs Exec. John Spytek For GM Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have requested permission to interview Buccaneers VP of Player Personnel John Spytek for their general manager job.

Spytek is also a candidate for the Vikings’ GM job.

Here’s the updated list of candidate for the Raiders’ vacancy:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Requested)

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ GM search as the news is available.