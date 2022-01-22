Raiders Requesting To Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders have put in an interview request for Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their vacant GM position.

Here is an updated list of those who have been interviewed for the Raiders GM position:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.