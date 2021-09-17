Raiders Rule Out RB Josh Jacobs For Week 2

Raiders HC Jon Gruden announced Friday that RB Josh Jacobs is out for Week 2’s game against the Steelers.

Jacobs has been dealing with toe and ankle injuries that impacted him last week.

The Raiders will turn to Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber as their top-two running backs this week.

Jacobs, 23, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

The Raiders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jacobs for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Jacobs has appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with one reception for six yards receiving.