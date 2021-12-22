Raiders S Johnathan Abram Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Raiders S Johnathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday.

Abram had not missed a snap for the Raiders this entire season. The good news is that he will be fully healthy next year.

You can expect the Raiders to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus with the Raiders.

The Raiders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Abram in 2022.

In 2021, Abram has appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 115 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.