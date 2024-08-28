Raiders Sign 14 To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed 14 players to the practice squad and made a series of other moves.

To make room for DT Jonah Laulu and S Thomas Harper who were claimed on waivers, the Raiders waived DT Byron Young and CB M.J. Devonshire. They also opened up another roster spot by putting CB Brandon Facyson on injured reserve.

The full list of practice squad signings includes:

Facyson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer and he eventually signed on to their practice squad. The Raiders added Facyson to their active roster.

From there, Facyson signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2022. He returned to the Raiders in 2023.

In 2023, Facyson appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles.