Raiders Sign CB Rasul Douglas

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Rasul Douglas to a contract.

Time to wear the Silver and Black. We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rasul Douglas » https://t.co/ZQiRAewUp8 pic.twitter.com/KEefgjqsqR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 19, 2021

Douglas, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles back in September of last year.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.