Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee To PS, Release LB Max Richardson

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad and released LB Max Richardson from the unit.
Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:
- DB Jordan Brown
- TE Matt Bushman
- G Lester Cotton
- RB B.J. Emmons
- DE Gerri Green
- T Devery Hamilton
- DB Robert Jackson
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- T Jeremiah Poutasi
- RB Trey Ragas
- LB Max Richardson
- NT Niles Scott
- WR Dillon Stoner
- WR D.J. Turner
- DT Kendal Vickers
- DB Madre Harper
Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.
Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason. Buffalo released him earlier in the week.
In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!