Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee To PS, Release LB Max Richardson

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Marquel Lee to their practice squad and released LB Max Richardson from the unit.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

DB Jordan Brown TE Matt Bushman G Lester Cotton RB B.J. Emmons DE Gerri Green T Devery Hamilton DB Robert Jackson C Jimmy Morrissey T Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas LB Max Richardson NT Niles Scott WR Dillon Stoner WR D.J. Turner DT Kendal Vickers DB Madre Harper

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason. Buffalo released him earlier in the week.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.