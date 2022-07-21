Raiders Sign S Matthias Farley, Place Two More On Injury Lists

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed S Matthias Farley to the roster.

#Raiders roster move: We have signed S Matthias Farley. Additionally, the Raiders have placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) July 21, 2022

Las Vegas also placed DT Vernon Butler on the non-football injury list and WR Dillon Stoner on the PUP list.

Both still count toward the active roster and are eligible to return at any time.

Farley, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Farley played out his three-year, $1.62 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 for the 2018 season before re-signing with the Colts as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Indianapolis opted to waive Farley and he signed on with the Jets before the start of the 2020 season. He signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Farley appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.