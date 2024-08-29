Raiders Sign TE Justin Shorter To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed TE Justin Shorter to their practice squad on Thursday.

#Raiders roster moves: – Signed #88 TE Justin Shorter to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) August 29, 2024

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Agoha (International) WR Alex Bachman QB Carter Bradley G Ben Brown DT Matthew Butler WR Jalen Guyton RB Sincere McCormick C Will Putnam S Phalen Sanford TE John Samuel Shenker DE Charles Snowden T Dalton Wagner CB Sam Webb WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Justin Shorter

Shorter, 24, was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bills out of Florida. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with Buffalo.

The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve in August of last year with a hamstring injury. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

During his college career at Penn State and Florida, Shorter appeared in 47 games and caught 110 passes for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.