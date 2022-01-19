Raiders Sign Two More To Futures Deals Including WR Javon Wims

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Raiders have signed OT William Sweet and WR Javon Wims to futures contracts.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wims, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears out of Georgia back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Bears waived him coming out of camp in 2021.

Wims signed on with the Raiders’ practice squad in late September and spent the rest of the season there.

In 2020, Wims appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught six passes for 48 yards receiving and one touchdown.