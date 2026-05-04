Raiders Sign UDFA WR Jonathan Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed UDFA WR Jonathan Brady to a contract.

In correspondence, the Raiders placed WR Justin Shorter on injured reserve.

Brady, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 284th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to New Mexico State and remained there two years before transferring to California. Brady then transferred again to Indiana for his senior season, where he earned second team All-Big 10 honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Brady appeared in 57 games over four years at New Mexico State, California and Indiana. He caught 112 passes for 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns.