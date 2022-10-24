Raiders Sign WR Albert Wilson To Practice Squad

The Raiders announced on Monday that they have signed WR Albert Wilson to their practice squad.

We have signed WR Albert Wilson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/79gvkijbBG — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 24, 2022

Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed. Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021.

He signed on with the Vikings in June but was cut loose after a couple of months and has been on and off the Raiders practice squad since.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 213 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

