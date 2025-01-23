Raiders Sign WR Alex Bachman To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed WR Alex Bachman to a futures deal.

The following is a list of players the Raiders have signed to reserve/futures deals:

DE David Agoha

T Gottlieb Ayedze

CB M.J. Devonshire

CB Keenan Isaac

WR Shedrick Jackson

WR Tyreik McAllister

DE Ovie Oghoufo

C Will Putnam

LB Brandon Smith

RB Isaiah Spiller

T Dalton Wagner

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DT Tyler Manoa

LB Jackson Mitchell

WR Alex Bachman

Bachman, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad in 2022 before catching on with the Texans in 2022. Houston signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose in April.

Bachman signed with the Raiders in May and hung on to the practice squad all season after being cut following camp.

In 2024, Bachman appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught all three targets for 31 yards.