Raiders Signing C Nick Martin

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing veteran C Nick Martin to a contract on Thursday.

The Raiders were clearly in need of some center help after trading away Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals a few days ago.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Martin to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Martin, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.77 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.1 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a new three-year, $33 million extension that includes $18.35 million guaranteed with Houston.

Martin was owed a $7.25 million base salary for the 2020 season when the Texans released him last month.

In 2020, Martin appeared in all 16 games for the Texans, making 16 starts at center.

