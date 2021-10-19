Raiders Signing CB Desmond Trufant

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran CB Desmond Trufant to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Trufant, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He had brief stints with the Bears and Saints in recent months.

In 2021, Trufant has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded three tackles and one pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.