Raiders Signing DL Isaiah Buggs To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, former Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs is signing to the Raiders’ practice squad.

Buggs was waived recently despite playing significant snaps for Pittsburgh for most of this season. He’s eligible to play right away should Las Vegas elevate him during the playoffs.

Buggs, 24, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

In 2021, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 total tackles and one pass deflection.