Raiders Signing DT Damion Square Off Bears’ Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing DT Damion Square off of the Bears’ practice squad and to their active roster.

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed. He’s had brief stints with the Browns and Saints in recent months before signing with the Bears earlier this month.

In 2020, Square appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.