Raiders Signing FB Sutton Smith To Two-Year Deal

Per his agency, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing FB Sutton Smith to a two-year contract on Friday.

Congrats to client @suttonsmith5 on signing a 2 year deal with the @Raiders — JL Sports (@JLSports3) December 3, 2021

The former linebacker and defensive end will continue to play fullback for the Raiders after the team lost FB Alec Ingold due to a season-ending ACL tear. Ingold is also set to become a restricted free agent in 2022.

Smith, 25, was drafted in the sixth round out of Northern Illinois by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal but was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason.

Smith spent time with the Steelers and Jaguars practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Seahawks. He joined the Saints ahead of the 2021 season but was eventually let go before catching on with the Raiders.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in two games for the Raiders.