Raiders Signing LB Darius Harris

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing LB Darius Harris, according to Mike Garafolo.

Harris, 27, signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State following the 2019 NFL draft.

Harris has spent time on and off the team’s active roster ever since. He became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason after being re-signed to a futures contract back in February of last year.

In 2022, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs. He tallied 43 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.