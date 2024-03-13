Raiders Signing TE Harrison Bryant To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4M

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders agreed to terms with TE Harrison Bryant on a one-year, $3.25 million deal that carries a max value of $4 million.

Bryant, 26, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He’s just finished the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million contract with Cleveland and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the Brown and recorded 13 receptions for 81 yards (6.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.