Raiders Signing WR Marquez Callaway To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing WR Marquez Callaway to their practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Callaway, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons. The Broncos declined to tender Callaway as a restricted free agent this offseason, making him a free agent.

The Broncos re-signed Callaway back in March, but recently released him earlier this week.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.