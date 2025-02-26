Raiders Team To Watch For QB Zach Wilson?

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a name who keeps coming up as a potential option for the Raiders at the Combine is former Jets and Broncos QB Zach Wilson.

The Raiders are clearly in the market for quarterback help and while they have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell under contract, there’s a new regime running the team and they’ve made it clear that they’re looking into options at the position.

At this point in his career, Wilson is more of a flyer backup option for teams, so the Raiders would clearly be looking for a potential starter this offseason, even if they are serious about possibly adding Wilson to the mix.

Veteran options linked to the Raiders so far have included Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson among others.

Wilson, 25, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus.

After looking to move on from Wilson all offseason, the Jets traded him to the Broncos and retained half of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024. Denver gave up a sixth-round pick in the trade and received a seventh back from New York along with Wilson.

The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, which makes him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.