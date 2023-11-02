Raiders Waive CB David Long

The Las Vegas Raiders officially waived CB David Long on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019.

He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.