Raiders Worked Out DE Jordan Jenkins

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in free agent DE Jordan Jenkins for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jenkins, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans in 2021 while testing the free-agent market. However, he was released earlier in the week.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.