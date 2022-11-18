Raiders Worked Out LB Terez Hall & P Julian Diaz

The Las Vegas Raiders bought in free agent LB Terez Hall and P Julian Diaz for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hall, 25, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2019. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted in November of 2020.

The Patriots opted to waive Hall with a failed physical designation back in May.

In 2020, Hall appeared in eight games and recorded 50 total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.