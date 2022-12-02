Raiders Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders brought in six players for workouts on Friday including DB Nate Meadors.

The full list of players includes:

RB Abram Smith WR Jerreth Sterns WR Khalil Tate DB Nate Meadors QB Nathan Rourke DB Daniel Isom

Meadors, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster last season before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors was on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he caught on with the Eagles and later joined the Browns last year.

Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in August. He caught on with the Giants and was eventually added to their practice squad, but was cut loose in September.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.