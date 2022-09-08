Raiders Worked Out Two Players Including DE Jalyn Holmes

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in DE Jalyn Holmes and DT Prince Emili for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad at the start of last season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal back in May but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Saints and recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.