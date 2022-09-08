Raiders Working To Extend TE Darren Waller By Sunday

According to Pro Football Talk, the Raiders and TE Darren Waller are progressing toward an extension with the hope being it gets done by Sunday.

Momentum has been building toward a deal, with Vincent Bonsignore reporting early this week there was a sense things could get done in the coming days.

Waller has reportedly discussed a deal with the Raiders that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at $16 million a year. He also just changed agents, going from Klutch Sports to Drew Rosenhaus.

Waller has two years remaining on his deal and is dramatically underpaid compared to the production Las Vegas has gotten from him the past few years.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Waller appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught 55 passes for 665 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Waller as the news is available.