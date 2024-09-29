Raiders WR Davante Adams Week To Week With Hamstring Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Raiders WR Davante Adams is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury he picked up near the end of practice on Thursday.

The injury was bad enough that Las Vegas ruled Adams out from Week 4 on Friday and it’s possible he could miss more time, per Schefter.

Combined with the Raiders’ blowout loss to the Panthers in Week 3, Adams’ injury has recharged the trade speculation around the star receiver.

However, Schefter notes the idea of trading Adams was a non-starter during the offseason, with the Raiders turning teams away before they could even dangle an offer. Adams has also insisted he’s happy in Las Vegas and doesn’t want out.

It remains to be seen if things change for either side as the next few weeks ahead of the trade deadline play out.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.