Rame Elevate OLB Nick Hampton

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have elevated OLB Nick Hampton from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16 against the Seahawks.

Hampton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in early December this year.

Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 10 total tackles.