Rams Activate G Coleman Shelton From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve activated G Coleman Shelton from the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams Transactions:

Shelton, 26, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019 and re-signed to an exclusive rights deal this offseason.

In 2020, Shelton appeared in 15 games for the Rams.