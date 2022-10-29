Rams Announce Four Roster Moves

The Rams announced four roster moves ahead of Week 8, including activated WR Van Jefferson and CB Troy Hill from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve DB Troy Hill, WR Van Jefferson

• Activated, from Practice Squad T Chandler Brewer, RB Ronnie Rivers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 29, 2022

The team is also activating OT Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad.

Jefferson, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.1 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 50 receptions on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns.